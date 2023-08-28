Iraq, China celebrate 65th anniversary of ties

BAGHDAD, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Sunday held a ceremony in Baghdad to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Iraq and China.

Iraqi Deputy Minister for bilateral relations Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom said in his speech that "the Iraqi-Chinese friendship is historical and rooted through the ages."

"The relations between the two countries have made great progress on the basis of respect and mutual benefit since their establishment 65 years ago," he added.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Cui Wei said that the two countries enjoy a deep traditional friendship, adding that the ancient Silk Road had linked the two peoples more than 2,000 years ago.

Over the past 65 years, China and Iraq have always understood, trusted, and supported each other, Cui said.

He said under the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese companies are widely and deeply involved in the oil and electricity projects in Iraq, and have made great contributions to improving the country's economic growth and its people's livelihood.

He also said that Iraq is currently the third-largest trading partner for China in the West Asia and North Africa region, while China is the largest foreign buyer of Iraqi oil.

