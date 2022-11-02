Home>>
Chinese premier sends congratulations to new Iraqi PM
(Xinhua) 09:29, November 02, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on his taking office as Iraq's prime minister.
In the message, Li noted that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of China-Iraq relations and is willing to work with the Iraqi government to continuously consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries, enhance pragmatic cooperation in various fields and promote the China-Iraq strategic partnership for new progress.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iraq should not become arena for geopolitical competition, says Chinese envoy
- Iraq to enhance friendly exchanges, cooperation with China: president
- Chinese diplomat says democracy common value for all mankind
- 4th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Iraq
- Interview: Iraqi party leader says China's miraculous development an opportunity for world economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.