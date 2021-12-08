Chinese diplomat says democracy common value for all mankind

Xinhua) 14:56, December 08, 2021

BAGHDAD, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese envoy in Iraq has published a signed article about democracy in local newspaper, calling democracy a shared value of humanity.

In an article published by Azzaman Newspaper on Dec. 1, Jian Fangning, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Iraq, said the Communist Party of China (CPC) has always raised the banner of the people's democracy, adding that democracy is a key tenet unswervingly upheld by the CPC and the Chinese people.

It is in itself undemocratic to use a single yardstick to measure the rich and varied political systems and examine the diverse political civilizations of humanity from a monotonous perspective, the article wrote.

Democracy is not an ornament to be used for decoration; it is to be used to solve the problems that the people want to solve, the article read, adding that whether a country is a democracy or not depends on whether its people are really the masters of the country.

China and Iraq are good friends and good partners, Jian noted, saying that China will continue to work with Iraq to implement common values of all mankind, such as peace, development, equality, justice, democracy and freedom, to promote further development of China-Iraq strategic partnership and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

