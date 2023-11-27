Iraq, China establish business council to boost economic ties

Xinhua) 13:13, November 27, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2023 shows the signing ceremony of the establishment of the Iraqi-Chinese Business Council in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq and China announced in Baghdad Saturday the establishment of the Iraqi-Chinese Business Council to enhance trade and investment between Iraqi and Chinese companies.(Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

BAGHDAD, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Iraq and China announced in Baghdad Saturday the establishment of the Iraqi-Chinese Business Council to enhance trade and investment between Iraqi and Chinese companies.

The announcement came during a ceremony held in central Baghdad with the attendance of the Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer al-Ghurairi, Chinese embassy officials, and Iraqi and Chinese businessmen.

During the ceremony, al-Ghurairi hailed the establishment of the business council, hoping it would contribute to strengthening economic relations between the two friendly countries.

Xu Haifeng, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Iraq, said he believed that the business council would make positive contributions to the further development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Haider al-Rubaie, head of the Iraqi-Chinese Business Council, said, "The Iraqi-Chinese business in the future will be promising and good," adding, "We need China, our partner, friend, and brother, to engage in this economic action that benefits Iraq and China."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)