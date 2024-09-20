Burundi, China sign agreement on constructing foreign affairs ministry building

September 20, 2024

BUJUMBURA, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Burundian government and the Chinese Embassy in Burundi signed a donation agreement on Thursday for the construction of an 11-story building to house the Burundian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

The agreement was signed by Burundian Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation Minister Albert Shingiro and Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping.

"We are pleased to receive this significant donation from the Chinese government for constructing an 11-story building that will host the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, complete with an underground garage," Shingiro said.

The building will be located in Gitega, the political capital of Burundi, and China has agreed to equip the building with all necessary facilities. Shingiro said the construction is expected to be completed by 2028, and the new building will consolidate various ministry services into a single location, replacing the current scattered arrangement.

"The signing of this donation agreement reaffirms the strong and historic relations between Burundi and China. Since Burundi's independence, China has always been a steadfast ally," Shingiro added. Burundi and China established diplomatic relations in 1963.

The Chinese ambassador said the project was first developed in 2020, and Gitega was chosen as the site in 2022. "Feasibility studies were finalized on the sidelines of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing earlier this month," Zhao said.

Following the signing, both parties will collaborate to expedite the construction of the new ministry office. "We believe this project will enhance the working conditions of the ministry staff, who are crucial to the country's vision," Zhao added.

She also said China is committed to sharing experience and promoting mutual cooperation in infrastructure, culture, economy and trade. "In the future, the Chinese Embassy in Burundi will work closely with Burundian authorities to implement the agreements reached by both presidents and the outcomes of the FOCAC," Zhao said.

