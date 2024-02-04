Burundi commends China's support at "China and Me" story contest

February 04, 2024

BUJUMBURA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Burundi has highly thanked China for its multiple support towards Burundi during the last 60 years of fruitful cooperation, a senior official at Burundi's Foreign Ministry said here on Thursday evening during the "China and Me" story writing competition.

"Burundi highly appreciates China's support not only in the sector of culture and art, but also in other sectors," said Ernest Niyokindi, director general of Bilateral Relations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

According to him, written articles of candidates to the competition "will immortalize excellent relations of friendship" between Burundi and China.

He added that the contest winners will undoubtedly contribute to further understanding Sino-African relations in general and Sino-Burundian relations in particular in all sectors.

Niyokindi indicated that the event happened after Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye's visit to China where he participated at the launch of the World University Games in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

He specified that all candidates to the writing contest understood that China is "a reliable partner and full of attention" for Burundi's development.

He requested the Chinese embassy to continue supporting the sectors of culture through competitions in writing, sketches, songs and dance countrywide.

In her remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping said the fourth "China and Me" story competition happened in a particular context where China will celebrate in ten days the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year which falls on Feb. 10 this year.

She indicated that in Chinese traditional culture, it's a period of harvest at the end of the year, a period of hope with the new year and a period of joy in families.

"This competition not only testifies 60 years of strong and precious friendship between China and Burundi, but also represents ties that strengthen day after day between China and Burundi, and between Burundi and the entire world," said Zhao.

According to her, what is interesting in this "China and Me" story is mutual communication and understanding between Burundi and China.

She recalled that the year 2023 that marked 60 years of anniversary of cooperation between China and Burundi was "rich and brilliant" in terms of furthering diplomatic relations between both countries.

She pointed the accelerated resumption of personnel exchanges and cooperation at various levels and various sectors, including the meeting between both heads of state during Chengdu Games, the participation of the Burundian first lady in the China-Africa forum on the development of women and the sending of 350 Burundian people to China for university and professional training.

On the other hand, Zhao indicated that Chinese health experts were deployed to Burundi to concretize commitments of both heads of state.

"We're confident that the personnel exchange proves pragmatic cooperation in the sectors of public security, agriculture, trade and social affairs, but also communication and understanding for the good future of our two peoples," said Zhao.

She specified that the increased participation of the Burundian youth is encouraging, adding that these recent years, several Burundian youths registered at the Confucius Institute at the University of Burundi to learn the Chinese language and culture, philosophy and music as well as Kungfu.

"Many of them went to China to continue their studies and came back home to contribute to their country's development," said Zhao.

According to her, laureates' articles in the health and farming sectors show that they are devoted to contributing to furthering relations between Burundi and China.

She specified, "seeds are already sowed in youths to contribute to a good future of Sino-Burundian relations."

