China ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Burundi: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:20, December 03, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Kai)

DAKAR, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to carry out mutually beneficial cooperation with Burundi at a higher level and help it achieve development and rejuvenation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the remarks here on Tuesday when meeting with Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Noting that China and Burundi are all-weather friends and all-round partners, Wang said China is willing to take the important consensus of the two heads of state as a guide and the successful convening of this conference as an opportunity to promote the implementation of the forum outcomes in Burundi.

For his part, Shingiro extended warm congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, and spoke highly of China's contributions to the success of this conference.

The "nine programs" announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping fully meet the needs of Africa's development, he said, adding that Burundi looks forward to cooperating with China in agriculture, infrastructure, vocational and technical training, and medical equipment within the framework of the forum.

Shingiro said that Burundi and China share a brotherly friendship, and the two countries have always respected, trusted and helped each other.

Burundi firmly upholds the one-China principle, supports China in safeguarding its core interests, supports the Beijing Winter Olympics, and opposes the politicization of sports.

Wang said that mutual support is the fine tradition of the two countries, and China appreciates Burundi's firm support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns.

China also supports Burundi in safeguarding independence and national dignity, and will continue to speak up for Burundi in the international arena, he added.

