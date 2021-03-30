Burundian president voices support for China's stance on core interests

Xinhua) 14:28, March 30, 2021

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye said Monday that his country firmly supports China's positions on issues concerning its core interests, including those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.

In a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Ndayishimiye said the Burundian side also supports the adoption by China's National People's Congress of the decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

