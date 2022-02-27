Burundi, China sign agreement on modernizing Burundi's main airport

BUJUMBURA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Burundi and China on Saturday signed an agreement on expanding and modernizing Melchior Ndadaye International Airport, Burundi's main airport in Bujumbura, the capital.

The agreement was signed at the Burundian foreign ministry by Burundian Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation Minister Albert Shingiro and Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping.

"This project was initiated by leaders of our two countries in 2020, but its implementation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Zhao said.

The signing ceremony marked the official start of the project.

Zhao said the project has three components -- rehabilitating runways and parking areas, constructing a control tower and an administration building, and supplying equipment for air traffic control, for communication and for meteorology.

"This project also reflects the quality of fraternal friendship between China and Burundi," she said. "This friendship is marked by mutual trust, solidarity and win-win cooperation."

Burundian foreign minister Shingiro said: "This is a very good project that will cement our traditional bilateral relations."

