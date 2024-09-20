Interview: Vocational cooperation with China helps Cote d'Ivoire young people acquire new skills, says minister

ABIDJAN, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The dynamic cooperation on vocational training with China has been strengthening in recent years, helping young people in Ivory coast to meet the requirements of the job market and better integrate into society, a Cote d'Ivoire minister has said.

"Technical education and vocational training allow youth to acquire the necessary skills for a profession, enabling them to sustainably integrate into socio-professional life," Koffi N'Guessan, Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of Technical Education, Vocational Training and Apprenticeship, told Xinhua during a recent interview.

He applauded the substantial assistance China has been giving in the field of vocational education, which has greatly contributed to enhancing the capacities of young people. "Indeed, the Sino-Ivorian cooperation is flourishing. The implementation of the AVIC International project is an example of successful collaboration," he said.

The project, launched by China in 2022, aims to build seven vocational training institutions in Cote d'Ivoire, with a total capacity of approximately 6,000 learners who will receive training in various fields, such as agro-food, air conditioning, general mechanics, livestock, construction, and public works.

Cooperation with China, Koffi said, has improved his country's educational infrastructure and provided essential resources for the development of training programs that are tailored to market needs. He emphasized the importance of this collaboration in preparing young people for careers in key sectors while meeting the requirements of a rapidly evolving economy.

"A well-trained youth constitutes human capital that serves the national economy. A skilled workforce enables companies to increase their productivity and production, making them more competitive in both national and international markets," he said.

The minister said that this partnership represents a significant opportunity for his country, not only in terms of access to quality education but also in fostering sustainable development, paving the way for a better future for the next generations.

"My wish is to see Ivorian and Chinese youth collaborate more through cultural exchanges, educational-training activities, and technological innovation projects," he said, adding that the blending of peoples helps to dispel prejudices and facilitates integration.

The minister also expressed his appreciation for the successful holding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC 2024) in Beijing. "It is a new opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to cooperate with the People's Republic of China," he said.

