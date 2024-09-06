Chinese vice premier meets Cote d'Ivoire vice president

Xinhua) 16:50, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Friday met with Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, vice president of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the implementation of the fruits of the summit will be an important part of China-Africa cooperation at present and for some time to come.

Under the guidance of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, the two sides should align the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Cote d'Ivoire's development vision, he said.

Speaking highly of the strong momentum in bilateral ties, Kone expressed full support for implementing the fruits of the summit and the readiness of Cote d'Ivoire to work with China to promote cooperation in various fields.

