Chinese experts help farmers in Cote d'Ivoire achieve bumper harvest of paddy rice

Xinhua) 14:53, January 09, 2024

This file photo shows experts of China's agricultural technology cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire training local farmers in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, April 29, 2023. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (China's Agricultural Technology Cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire/Handout via Xinhua)

A farmer packs newly harvested paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a reaper harvesting paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A reaepr harvests paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a view of ripe paddy rice fields in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Farmers harvest paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Guo Guangyu (2nd L), a member of China's agricultural technology cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire, marks the packs of newly harvested paddy rice grains with local famers in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A farmer driving a reaper harvests paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Guo Changyou (L), leader of China's agricultural technology cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire, communicates with local farmers in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Farmers are pictured as they harvest paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A farmer driving a reaper harvests paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)