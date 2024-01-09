Chinese experts help farmers in Cote d'Ivoire achieve bumper harvest of paddy rice
This file photo shows experts of China's agricultural technology cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire training local farmers in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, April 29, 2023. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (China's Agricultural Technology Cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire/Handout via Xinhua)
A farmer packs newly harvested paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a reaper harvesting paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A reaepr harvests paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a view of ripe paddy rice fields in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Farmers harvest paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Guo Guangyu (2nd L), a member of China's agricultural technology cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire, marks the packs of newly harvested paddy rice grains with local famers in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A farmer driving a reaper harvests paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Guo Changyou (L), leader of China's agricultural technology cooperation team in Cote d'Ivoire, communicates with local farmers in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Farmers are pictured as they harvest paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A farmer driving a reaper harvests paddy rice in the Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area, in Divo, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 8, 2024. The Guiguidou hydro-agricultural area is a demonstration base for agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire, also a nationally renowned paddy rice cultivation base in the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
