Yemen's Houthis unveil new "hypersonic" missile following attack on Israel

Xinhua) 09:11, September 17, 2024

ADEN, Yemen, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group on Monday unveiled their new missile system, which they claimed possesses hypersonic capabilities, just one day after launching a missile attack deep into Israeli territory.

The missile, dubbed "Palestine-2," was revealed through footage released by the Houthi-run al-Masirah channel, showcasing what the group asserted to be cutting-edge technology designed to challenge regional defense systems.

The video depicted the "Palestine-2" missile being raised on what appeared to be a mobile launcher and swiftly ascending into the air, leaving plumes of white smoke in its wake. The missile's name is prominently displayed, accompanied by "Hypersonic" in bold red letters.

The revelation of this Houthi weapon comes amid escalating tensions in the region and has drawn sharp responses from Israeli leadership.

According to Houthi footage, the "Palestine-2" boasts an impressive range of 2,150 kilometers and is powered by solid fuel in two stages. They asserted that the missile can reach speeds of up to Mach 16 -- 16 times the speed of sound -- placing it well within the hypersonic category if verified.

The Houthi group further claimed the missile is equipped with stealth technology and possesses maneuverability that allegedly surpasses even "the most sophisticated air defense systems globally, including Israel's renowned Iron Dome."

These claims, if being substantiated, would represent a significant leap in the Houthis' missile technology and could potentially shift the balance of power in the region. However, it is crucial to note that these assertions have not been independently verified, and local Yemeni military experts often approach such claims with a degree of skepticism and caution.

The unveiling follows a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. On Sunday, the Houthi group confirmed they had launched an attack deep into Israeli territory, claiming to have used a "new hypersonic ballistic missile."

In a televised address broadcast via the al-Masirah channel on Sunday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated, "Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on Gaza continue."

He further emphasized the group's commitment to their cause, asserting that the group is "moving to do more, and what is coming is greater."

Al-Houthi also referenced ongoing maritime operations, describing them as "successful and highly effective" in targeting navigation associated with Israel and its allies.

In response to the attack, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning on Sunday, stating that the Houthis would face a "heavy price" for their actions against Israel.

"This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory," Netanyahu told his cabinet ministers at the start of their weekly meeting. "Anyone who attacks us will not escape our wrath."

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar expressed gratitude to Yemen's Houthi group for their recent long-range missile attack against Israel through an official message reported by the al-Masirah TV on Monday.

"I congratulate you on your success in reaching the depth of the enemy entity with your missiles, bypassing all Israeli air shields and defense systems," Sinwar stated in his message addressed to the Houthi leader.

This recent development is part of a series of confrontations between the Houthi group and Israel. In July, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Tel Aviv, which led to retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on key Houthi-controlled areas and sites in Yemen, including the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

The ongoing conflict has included multiple attacks by the Houthi group on targets in southern Israel and ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea region.

