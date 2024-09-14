Home>>
HKSAR chief executive to deliver new policy address on Oct. 16
(Xinhua) 16:59, September 14, 2024
HONG KONG, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), announced on Saturday that he will deliver the third policy address of his term on Oct. 16.
Lee visited Wong Tai Sin district of Hong Kong Saturday to tour a Chinese medicine services center, a district health center, a community pharmacy, and a restaurant to gather public views on the upcoming policy address.
A public consultation for the Chief Executive's 2024 Policy Address was launched on July 16. The HKSAR government held consultation sessions and conducted district visits to meet the public to listen to their views.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR chief executive attends forum for policy address public consultation
- HKSAR gov't establishes digital policy office
- HKSAR gov't issues 3.2 bln USD worth of green bonds
- HKSAR gov't welcomes passage of bill to optimize deposit protection scheme
- HKSAR gov't welcomes agreement to further liberalize trade in services with mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.