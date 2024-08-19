HKSAR chief executive attends forum for policy address public consultation

Xinhua) 11:22, August 19, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Sunday vowed to serve the public with dedication to improve their livelihood.

"My team and I will take the views of the public seriously, continue to be innovative and proactive in addressing the concerns of our people, and unite all sectors in society to build a vibrant economy and strive for development," Lee said while attending 2024 Policy Address District Forum, where he led his team of principal officials to listen to the public's views on the upcoming Policy Address.

"I am grateful to everyone present today for taking the time on Sunday to participate in the Policy Address District Forum and for having fruitful interactions with my team and me. In the Policy Addresses over the last two years, many initiatives were developed based on the views received during the District Forum. The valuable views of the public have helped me gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing society and local communities as I prepare my Policy Address, enabling us to come up with policies that better address the needs of the public," said Lee.

The two-hour forum consisted of two sessions, covering such topics as land and housing, transport, innovation and technology, financial services development, cultural and creative industries, education, youth, poverty alleviation and support for the disadvantaged, and healthcare, among others. About 120 people from various backgrounds attended the event.

