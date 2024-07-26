HKSAR gov't establishes digital policy office

Xinhua) July 26, 2024

HONG KONG, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday launched the Digital Policy Office to promote data-driven, people-centric and outcome-based digital policies with a view to bringing greater benefits to residents and business sectors through digital government and smart city development.

Administered by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR government, the office comprises a digital government branch, a data governance branch and a digital infrastructure branch. It will promote the application of advanced information technology, advance data sharing, as well as foster industry development.

To deepen cooperation with the Chinese mainland, the office will put in place measures that facilitate cross-boundary data flows and cross-boundary public services.

The office will make every effort to put in place more digital government initiatives that will bring convenience to the public and benefit the business sector to meet the ever-changing needs and public expectations in the digital era, said Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry of the HKSAR government.

The establishment of the office is one of the initiatives pledged in the 2023 Policy Address.

