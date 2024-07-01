Flag-raising ceremony held by HKSAR government to celebrate 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Xinhua) 16:21, July 01, 2024

A flag-raising ceremony is held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Helicopters carrying China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) are seen during a flag-raising ceremony held by the HKSAR government to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

