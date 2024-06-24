In pics: preparations for 27th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR
A poster on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is seen in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2024. This year marks the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
China's national flags and the flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are seen at a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2024. This year marks the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Posters on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are seen at an overpass in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2024. This year marks the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
A poster on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is seen on the Immigration Tower in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2024. This year marks the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Posters on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are seen in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2024. This year marks the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
