Music festival energizes cultural, tourism industries in Hebei's Qinhuangdao

In a stunning display of musical prowess, the coast of the Beidaihe New Area in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province transformed into a veritable ocean of sound when the 2024 Aranya Xiami Music Festival was held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

The 2024 Aranya Xiami Music Festival is held in the Beidaihe New Area, Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the music festival)

The festival, now in its third year, drew tens of thousands of music fans from across the country to this picturesque seaside locale for a long-awaited celebration of melody and rhythm. A collaborative production between Xiami Music Entertainment and Aranya, the event has set its sights on becoming a landmark music festival.

This year's diverse and internationally-influenced lineup was a testament to that ambition, featuring an impressive roster of 28 musical acts, including eight groups of artists hailing from Norway, Belgium, the UK, the U.S., and Sweden. Many of these artists have garnered international acclaim, with honors such as Grammys and Brit Awards to their names.

In addition, the festival's musical palette spanned across many genres, including electronic, folk, rock, and R&B. Over half of the songs played made their China or Chinese music festival debuts, providing a refreshing experience for music fans.

The festival also featured an impressive lineup of Chinese musicians, with Xu Wei and Cheer Chen enchanting the audience with a selection of their most popular hits, such as "Free as the Wind", "The Blue Lotus", "Travel is Meaningful", and "A Box of Rain".

In recent years, China's outdoor music festival market has been growing by leaps and bounds. From a mere 69 music festivals in 2011, the number skyrocketed to 560 in 2023, according to a research report on the development of the nation's music festival market between 2020 and 2024.

Chinese musician Xu Wei performs during the 2024 Aranya Xiami Music Festival in the Beidaihe New Area, Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the music festival)

The momentum shows no signs of slowing in China in 2024, with ticket revenues for concerts and music festivals surging 134.73 percent year on year in the first six months, and attendance figures climbing by 63.35 percent from the same period last year. According to incomplete statistics, over 35 music festivals have taken place across the country between July and September. These figures underscore both the enormous potential and the fierce competition in China's music festival market.

Yin Liang, head of Xiami Music Entertainment and chief producer of the Xiami Music Festival, said the essence of a music festival lies in that it's tailored to the distinctive characteristics of each place.

The Aranya Xiami Music Festival boasts an ever-evolving lineup that has remained unique for three consecutive years, and the festival's roster includes at least five acts that cater to the unique aesthetic tastes of each music fan, Yin added.

In addition to wonderful musical performances, this year's Aranya Xiami Music Festival introduced "Art Units" and "Community Units", alongside an ambitious environmental initiative, offering music fans a multifaceted experience that blended art, environmental protection, and community culture.

A musician from Belgium performs during the 2024 Aranya Xiami Music Festival in the Beidaihe New Area, Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the music festival)

For instance, a 200-square-meter snow house was constructed at the festival. Visitors could venture into the snow house to enjoy a collection of over 100 artworks by more than 30 young artists across the nation. Following an exhilarating day at the festival, they could also seek comfort in the comedic relief at talk shows, or go to the Aranya Art Center for a night performance.

Over the past years, the Aranya Xiami Music Festival has become a culture and art carnival. "In today's world, culture and art have become a necessity in people's daily lives. Our mission is to incorporate cultural and artistic content into everyday life," said Ma Yin, co-founder of the Aranya Xiami Music Festival and founder of Aranya.

"Our vision is to elevate this festival to a landmark music and arts festival recognized globally within five to 10 years," said Li Jie, co-founder of the Aranya Xiami Music Festival and president of Alibaba Pictures.

According to statistics, the festival has attracted nearly 300,000 tourist visits since its inception. It, together with cultural and art activities like the Aranya Theater Festival and the Aranya Waves Film Festival, has become a name card of the Beidaihe New Area's cultural and tourism sectors.

