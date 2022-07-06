Music festivals return following successful battle against COVID-19

By Ji Yuqiao (Global Times) 16:25, July 06, 2022

A band performs at the Strawberry Music Festival in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2021. (Photo/ Xinhua)

Chinese music fans are excited after a series of music festivals were announced. They will be held around the country as the COVID-19 epidemic has been brought under control in China.

On Tuesday, the dates of two large-scale music festivals were announced on Sina Weibo, becoming hot topics on the social media platform.

One is the International Beer Festival in Guiyang, Southwest China's Guizhou Province from July 23 to 24 and the other is Strawberry Music Festival in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province from August 20 to 21.

The two music festivals will gather a group of popular Chinese bands and musicians, including singer Mao Buyi, Chen Li and the band Wutiaoren. Many Chinese netizens expressed their excitement and said that they can't wait to enjoy the music festival.

A 28-year-old woman surnamed Wan, who lives in Wuhan and wants to go to Chengdu for the music festival, told the Global Times that she attended the Strawberry Music Festival in Beijing a few years ago and still cannot forget the atmosphere. "A music festival is the best place to experience the charm of music," she said.

Besides the two music festivals, Yinchuan in Northwest China's Hui Autonomous Region will stage the Tuborg Music Festival on July 23 and Qingzao Music Festival will be held in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province on July 16.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)