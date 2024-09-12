Craftsman dedicates nearly four decades to Xuan paper making

People's Daily Online) 10:13, September 12, 2024

"I firmly believe that with the backing of the Greater Huangshan tourism brand, the craft of making Xuan paper will surely thrive in the future," said Zhou Donghong, a Xuan paper craftsman from east China's Anhui Province, at a promotional event for the Greater Huangshan Area held in Beijing.

Zhou Donghong, a Xuan paper craftsman from east China's Anhui Province, speaks at a promotional event for the Greater Huangshan Area held in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Zhou, a worker at a Xuan paper factory in Jingxian county of Anhui, has spent nearly 40 years perfecting his craft since he began his apprenticeship in 1985.

Zhou's expertise has earned him prestigious titles such as "Master Craftsman" and "National Model Worker," among others.

The process of making a sheet of Xuan paper involves over 100 steps. Zhou is especially skilled in the process of getting the paper out of the water.

Papermaking may seem simple; the masters scoop and lift, and a sheet of paper appears. However, Zhou sees it differently. "Papermaking is not only hard work but also a technical skill. The success or failure of Xuan paper depends on the papermaking process. The quality, thickness, texture, and silkiness of the paper all depend on this single scoop."

Zhou Donghong (left) pulls paper out of the water with assistance of his colleague. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

"With each batch of pulp, we can get 100 sheets of Xuan paper from the water. The pulp concentration varies with each sheet, so achieving the desired thickness for each sheet is a skill that comes with experience," Zhou explained.

Zhou Donghong makes Xuan paper. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

After decades in the papermaking trade, Zhou has honed his craft through hard work, ensuring each sheet of Xuan paper he produces is within 0.5 grams of the correct weight.

The traditional craft of making Xuan paper was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

"From being a 'national model worker' to a 'master craftsman,' I've received much recognition through Xuan paper," Zhou expressed.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Xuan paper cultural park located in Jingxian county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

In recent years, whenever possible, Zhou actively participates in cultural activities related to Xuan paper-making techniques, feeling a stronger sense of mission to spread Xuan paper culture. He said, "The Greater Huangshan Area is a calling card of Anhui, and Xuan paper is the calling card of the Greater Huangshan Area. As a 'cultural guardian,' I will wholeheartedly protect and pass on this craft."

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)