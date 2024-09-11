Interview: China's green energy projects in Africa a boon for South-South cooperation, says Egyptian expert

Xinhua) 13:08, September 11, 2024

CAIRO, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's green energy projects in Africa have bolstered renewable energy capacity and consolidated South-South cooperation, said Mostafa Sherbiny, an Egyptian expert in sustainability and climate risk assessment.

Sherbiny, also head of the Scientific Chair for Carbon Footprint and Sustainability at the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization, highlighted the importance of China's role in Africa's energy transformation.

"About 500 million people in Africa were deprived of electricity," said Sherbiny. But China's help for "most African countries and the implementation of solar energy projects provided a great boost to the African continent," he added.

He noted that China provides multiple financing mechanisms for renewable energy projects without political strings attached. He emphasized the importance of the approach in fostering stronger Chinese-Arab and Chinese-African cooperation based on common interests rather than political pressure.

Most of the Chinese projects provide financing along with investment. "This is very important for the process of transferring technology to use renewable energy," he added.

Sherbiny highlighted China's vital role in supporting Egypt's energy sector by enhancing local expertise and creating green jobs, particularly through projects like the Benban Solar Energy Park in Upper Egypt's Aswan Province.

The expert pointed out that Egypt relies heavily on China's expertise in renewable energy, given the country's ambitions to become a regional and global energy hub by exporting green hydrogen, green ammonia and other hydrogen derivatives.

"I believe that there will be other cooperation projects in the field of renewable energy between Egypt and China, and the Chinese experience in Benban Park is unique," Sherbiny said.

He further noted that addressing climate change requires a shift to renewable energy, a transition in which China already plays a key role.

"I am impressed by the Chinese policy that benefits countries in addition to extending good relations and building bridges of cooperation," said Sherbiny.

Sherbiny also highlighted China's success in securing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework during its presidency of COP15, which aims to reverse biodiversity loss worldwide.

He affirmed China's central role in achieving sustainable and environmentally friendly growth globally. "The best examples of this are the Kunming Agreement and the Belt and Road Initiative, which benefit the entire world," Sherbiny said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)