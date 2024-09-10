China supports sustainable financial support for AU-led peace operations: envoy

Xinhua) 11:08, September 10, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China supports the provision of adequate, predictable, and sustainable financial support for African Union (AU)-led peace operations, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Monday.

In remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on UN peacekeeping operations, Fu said enhancing Africa's capacity to maintain peace and stability on its own and bolstering support for regional arrangements in Africa are important directions in the UN peacekeeping transformation.

"China supports the provision of adequate, predictable, and sustainable financial support for AU-led peace operations," he said, adding that "we look forward to the framework arrangements set out in Security Council resolution 2719 being operationalized at an early date."

Noting the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing last week, Fu said China will work with Africa in the next three years to implement ten partnership actions for modernization, which include the Partnership Action for Common Security.

He stated that China will take measures to support African countries in building military and national defense capabilities, provide training for military personnel and police and law enforcement officers from Africa, and carry out an "action for a mine-free Africa."

"China will always be there for Africa as a good partner working shoulder to shoulder in pursuit of high-quality development and greater security," Fu stressed.

