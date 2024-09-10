China to strengthen mine clearance cooperation with African countries

Xinhua) 08:32, September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to strengthen mine clearance cooperation with African countries and help Africa eliminate the threat of mines as soon as possible, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday.

During the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China announced an "action for a mine-free Africa," which is among a number of practical measures the country has made to implement the Global Security Initiative in Africa, Mao said.

She noted that peace and security cooperation is an important area in the formation of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. She said China is committed to humanitarian mine clearance assistance and cooperation, and has taken concrete actions to support Ethiopia, Angola, Eritrea, Chad and other countries in improving their capacity for mine clearance, contributing to the safety of local civilians and promoting local economic and social development.

China stands ready to work with African countries to strengthen humanitarian mine clearance cooperation through material assistance, personnel training, on-site guidance and other means, Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)