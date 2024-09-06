President of Republic of Congo lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 19:53, September 06, 2024

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)