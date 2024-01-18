Xi's special envoy to attend presidential inauguration of DR Congo

Xinhua) 09:21, January 18, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Shen Yueyue will attend the inauguration of the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.

At the invitation of President of the DRC Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Shen, also vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will attend the inauguration of President Tshisekedi in DRC's capital Kinshasa on Jan. 20, Mao said.

