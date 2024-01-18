Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend presidential inauguration of DR Congo
(Xinhua) 09:21, January 18, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Shen Yueyue will attend the inauguration of the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
At the invitation of President of the DRC Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Shen, also vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will attend the inauguration of President Tshisekedi in DRC's capital Kinshasa on Jan. 20, Mao said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Congolese president inaugurates Chinese-built shopping center
- Congolese president inaugurates Chinese-built twin towers
- Republic of the Congo president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Feature: From Haikou to Brazzaville, Chinese experts help Congo with agricultural development
- Xi pledges firm support to Republic of the Congo for national independence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.