Interview: Africa's partnership with China example for Global South cooperation, says Comorian president

Xinhua) 09:44, September 06, 2024

MORONI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The partnership between African nations and China has been "exemplary" for the Global South seeking equality and win-win cooperation regardless of countries' size or strength, said Comorian President Azali Assoumani.

Azali made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua before leaving for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) going on in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

Over the last few decades, China has always upheld the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and fostered fruitful relations with African countries spanning from political to the socio-economic spheres, said the president.

In its cooperation with Africa, "China considers all countries as equal partners" and always holds the importance of mutual benefit, which helps promote "a fair, just and better-protected world," he said.

China established diplomatic relations with the Comoros in 1975, and next year will be the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties, he added.

Speaking highly of this historic relationship, Azali noted that China has always been at the forefront of supporting the Comoros in its development efforts.

"A Comorian born today observes China through the concrete achievements it has brought to the country, visible and tangible acts. I am delighted to note that all the authorities, both in China and in the Comoros, have worked tirelessly to strengthen these relations over the years," he said.

At the 2018 FOCAC summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's willingness to align the Belt and Road Initiative with the "Comoros Emerging Plan" (PCE 2030), and to continue to provide assistance to the Comoros within its capacity to help the state achieve self-reliant and sustainable development, recalled Azali, adding that these commitments have been transformed into "concrete actions."

In the infrastructure development of the Comoros, China has played an important role, he said, citing the El-Maarouf Hospital as an emblematic example of this cooperation.

Meanwhile, China has offered strong support to the African country in combating malaria and other health challenges. In 2017, the Comoros was recognized as a champion in the fight against malaria "thanks to China's support," stressed the president.

"China has played a crucial role in preparing our medical staff to face major health challenges," he noted. "During crises such as the COVID-19 and cholera, many of our doctors, trained in China, were on the front line. Their expertise was decisive in our fight against these epidemics."

In 2023, Azali assumed the rotating chairmanship of the African Union (AU). Last September, the AU became a full member of the Group of 20 (G20).

"It's the pride of Africa. This success marks the end of a long struggle led by our predecessors," Azali said.

Being a member of the G20 means gaining access to the "decision-making circle of the global economy," he said, expressing gratitude for China's help in making this happen.

Regarding the theme of the 2024 FOCAC summit, "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," Azali said that modernization, including digitalization, is crucial to Africa's future development, such as modernizing agriculture, improving storage and processing infrastructures, and ensuring food and health self-sufficiency.

China has been making consistent efforts to advance its ties with Africa, which is marked by a "continuous rise," said the president.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)