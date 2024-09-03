Senior CPC official meets Comorian president

Xinhua) 09:10, September 03, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Comorian President Azali Assoumani in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. The Comorian president is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Xi on Monday met with Comorian President Azali Assoumani, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Comoros in fighting corruption under the framework of FOCAC.

The Comorian president said he hopes to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the CPC, learn from China's governance experience, and promote win-win results to better benefit the two peoples.

