Interview: China is a true friend that stands with Gabon through thick and thin, says Gabonese president

LIBREVILLE, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China and Gabon have upheld a robust and supportive friendship over the 50 years of diplomatic relations, with China consistently supporting Gabon through challenging times, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema said.

China and Gabon established diplomatic relations on April 20, 1974. In April 2023, the two countries elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. According to Chinese customs statistics, trade between China and Gabon reached 3.79 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, with China being Gabon's largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years.

In an interview with Xinhua, Nguema stated that the friendship between China and Gabon has remained vibrant, noting that Chinese investments in Gabon span various sectors, including forestry, oil, mining and construction.

Chinese enterprises have invigorated Gabon's economy, and China has significantly contributed to Gabon's infrastructure, energy, education and vocational training, he said.

The Chinese government provided preferential loans to support the construction of three modern vocational training centers in Gabon, said Nguema, adding that in the field of digital economy, thanks to cooperation with Chinese enterprises, Gabon has become the first country in Central Africa to test 5G technology.

In healthcare, Tianjin People's Hospital and Melen Hospital in Gabon have witnessed inspiring results through their close cooperation, which effectively improves healthcare services for local population, he said.

"Gabon hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in infrastructure development. Gabon plans to increase investment in infrastructure, transportation, energy, potable water resources, and housing to improve living conditions and hopes to explore further cooperation with China in these areas," Nguema said.

Nguema expressed admiration for the achievements of Chinese modernization. "The achievements of Chinese modernization are impressive, and the Chinese model of development will serve as an inspirational source for African countries exploring their own development paths."

Regarding the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation， the Gabonese leader said he would use the forum to "showcase investment opportunities in Gabon."

He noted that past editions of the forum have draw China and Africa closer, and catalyzed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation between China and Gabon as well as the whole of Africa.

Nguema highlighted that China-Africa cooperation is based on sincerity, unity, trust, achieving mutual benefits and win-win results. "I am confident in the continued cooperation between China and Africa in industrialization and infrastructure development."

He also mentioned that the BRI has offered an inclusive development model for the world, particularly for Africa, and that under the BRI, China has built a road connecting Port-Gentil to Omboue in Gabon, creating efficient land links between Gabon's economic hub, Port-Gentil, and other regions.

Additionally, Nguema said that the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative aim to build a community with a shared future for mankind, reflecting China's commitment to practicing multilateralism.

In the international community, China and Africa share common stances on major issues such as counter-terrorism and climate change, and they are committed to jointly promoting the development of multilateralism, Nguema said.

Africa's dream is for every nation to achieve development according to its own needs and aspirations, and it hopes to build a more just and equitable global governance system, Nguema said. "Africa and China will continue to cooperate to achieve this vision."

