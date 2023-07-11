Senior Chinese diplomat meets with Gabonese FM

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Gabonese Foreign Minister Hermann Immongault in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Gabonese Foreign Minister Hermann Immongault in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, welcomed Hermann Immongault to China to attend the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, saying that China will realize national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, bring new opportunities for developing countries, especially for African countries at the same time, and provide a reference for other countries in pursuing development paths suited to their national realities.

Noting the high-level political mutual trust between China and Gabon is the greatest advantage of bilateral relations, Wang said that China is willing to continue to support each other in safeguarding core interests, promote bilateral cooperation to more fields and a higher level, and jointly uphold the basic norms in international relations.

Wang said that China appreciates Gabon's active participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and will continue to follow the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith and be committed to the greater good and shared interests.

China will work with Gabon and other African countries to carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation to create a new chapter of China-Africa development and cooperation, Wang added.

Noting the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development demonstrates China's firm determination and solid measures to accelerate the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Hermann Immongault said that Gabon speaks highly of China's contribution to global peace and development, highly appreciates a series of cooperation initiatives brought by China on Africa-China cooperation, and is willing to work with China to promote the building of an Africa-China community with a shared future.

Gabon will adhere to the one-China principle, Hermann Immongault said, adding that Gabon thanks China for its support in supporting Gabon's diversified development and accelerating its transformation and looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in various fields and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Gabon.

