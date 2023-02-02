China expresses condolences over death of Gabonese FM

Xinhua) 08:05, February 02, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi visited the Gabonese Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday to mourn the passing of Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo.

On behalf of the Chinese side, Liu expressed condolences over the death of Moussa and conveyed sincere sympathy to his family.

Guy Arnaud Pambou Mavoungou, the charge d'affaires of the Gabonese Embassy in China, thanked the Chinese side for recognizing Moussa's positive contribution to the development of Gabon-China friendly relations and expressed willingness to continue to work with China to push forward the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two countries.

