Chinese medical team donates medical supplies to Gabonese hospital
Zhao Zhicheng (3rd R), chief of a subunit of the Chinese medical team to Libreville, and Gisele Mounguengui Epse Kouanga (3rd L), the dean of the China-Gabon Cooperation Hospital, shake hands during the donation ceremony of medical supplies to the hospital in Libreville, Gabon, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
LIBREVILLE, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 24th Chinese medical team to Gabon on Tuesday donated a batch of medical supplies to the China-Gabon Cooperation Hospital in Libreville, the Gabonese capital, to help it boost medical service.
The donated items included 15 categories of much-needed medicines and medical apparatus and instruments, including Chinese acupuncture needles and Chinese plaster, which will help address the shortage of medical supplies in the hospital, said Zhao Zhicheng, chief of a subunit of the Chinese medical team to Libreville.
Zhao said the hospital in which the team subunit currently performs its duties has long been facing a shortage of medical supplies, noting that the medical team would honor its commitments as usual for the Gabonese people.
During the donation ceremony, Gisele Mounguengui Epse Kouanga, the dean of the China-Gabon Cooperation Hospital, hailed the Chinese medical team's kind gesture, commending the tremendous support of Chinese medical workers over the past few decades.
Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Chinese acupuncture in particular, has been long appreciated by the Gabonese people, said Epse Kouanga, noting that the presence of TCM will help ease the pain of local patients.
