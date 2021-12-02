China, Gabon to deepen mutual trust, cooperation

Xinhua) 08:52, December 02, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Gabonese Foreign Minister Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yan)

DAKAR, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Gabonese Foreign Minister Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya have vowed to deepen mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries.

Wang and Moubelet-Boubeya made the remarks here on Monday on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Wang said that President Xi Jinping has just announced new measures to provide large-scale vaccine assistance to Africa. China has kept its word and will deliver vaccines to every African in need as soon as possible.

The lives of all people are equally important, and the international community can not stand by and watch as Africa faces the "immunization gap" when it has not yet overcome the development gap, he said.

China, Wang said, has always viewed China-Gabon relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to deepen mutual trust and push for more results in cooperation.

China supports Gabon in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs, Wang added.

In his part, Moubelet-Boubeya said that African countries are deeply encouraged by President Xi's important speech at the opening ceremony of the ministerial meeting, which sent out the strongest voice for strengthening Africa-China cooperation.

China's cooperation with Africa is not an empty promise, but a concrete action, he said, adding that they have deeply felt that in the face of the threat of COVID-19, China stands firmly by the African side.

Gabon and China enjoy friendly and close relations and the practical cooperation has directly benefited the Gabonese people, said Moubelet-Boubeya.

China was also the first country to provide Gabon with anti-epidemic supplies and vaccines, playing a key role in Gabon's effective response to the epidemic, he said.

Gabon unswervingly adheres to the one-China principle and looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in agriculture, forestry and other fields to achieve green development and mutual benefit, Moubelet-Boubeya added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)