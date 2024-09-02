Home>>
Gabon's transitional president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 10:00, September 02, 2024
Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Gabon-China win-win cooperation benefits two peoples: Gabonese FM
- Senior Chinese diplomat meets with Gabonese FM
- Interview: Gabonese president hopes accelerated Gabon-China relations to bring more benefits
- China expresses condolences over death of Gabonese FM
- Gabonese President meets Chinese FM on stronger bilateral ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.