Gabon's transitional president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 10:00, September 02, 2024

Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

