Xi meets Tanzanian president

Xinhua) 16:00, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Tanzania. During the meeting, Xi said China is ready to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Tanzania to deliver more benefits to both peoples and pass on the traditional friendship from generation to generation.

China is also willing to take the summit as an opportunity to push for new progress in the revitalization project of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) railway, and jointly improve the rail-sea intermodal transport network in East Africa, Xi said.

These efforts will help Tanzania become a demonstration zone for deepening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and African countries, Xi added.

