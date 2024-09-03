Languages

Archive

Home>>

Lighting the path: How China-Africa cooperation is shaping a shared future

(People's Daily App) 16:41, September 03, 2024

Through the creative exploration of modernization and unwavering dedication to mutual growth, China and Africa are forging a path toward a brighter, more interconnected future for all.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories