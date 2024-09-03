Chinese vice premier meets Guinean president
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. Doumbouya is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday met with Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two countries have set a shining example of sincere cooperation and mutual benefit.
China is willing to safeguard traditional friendship with Guinea, jointly promote cooperation in various fields for more fruits, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he noted.
Doumbouya said that Guinea will accelerate pragmatic cooperation with China, and elevate the bilateral relationship to a new level.
