Home>>
Infographics: Highlights of China-Africa cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative
(People's Daily Online) 16:43, September 02, 2024
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Africa see greater potential for cooperation in agricultural sector: domestic, foreign experts
- Explainer: Why it is absurd to accuse China of practising "neocolonialism" in Africa
- Interview: China-Africa cooperation advances in test of time -- Ethiopian expert
- China-Africa infrastructure cooperation fosters closer people-to-people connections
- Beijing hosts event on China-African media exchanges, cooperation
- Activites held to promote youth communication between China, Africa
- Central China market nurtures blossoming of China-Africa trade opportunities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.