Activites held to promote youth communication between China, Africa

Xinhua) 10:15, September 02, 2024

A boy gives a "high five" to a volunteer during a hands-on experience session at the Angola pavilion of a permanent exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. Various activities promoting youth communication between China and Africa were organized here during the summer vacation. With the help of African volunteers from local universities, Chinese students were able to feel the charm of African culture by learning traditional African dance, music, folk arts, and making immersive tours of African customs via VR devices. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A volunteer demonstrates African music during a hands-on experience session at the Angola pavilion of a permanent exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A volunteer helps a kid to put on VR device during a hands-on experience session at the Mali pavilion of a permanent exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Volunteers introduce stone painting to children during a hands-on experience session at the Malawi pavilion of a permanent exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A volunteer plays African drum with children during a hands-on experience session at the Angola pavilion of a permanent exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A volunteer grinds coffee beans with children during a hands-on experience session at the Ethiopia pavilion of a permanent exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A volunteer teaches children African dance during a hands-on experience session at the Angola pavilion of a permanent exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

