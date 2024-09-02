Interview: China-Africa cooperation advances in test of time -- Ethiopian expert

Xinhua) 10:59, September 02, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China-Africa cooperation has stood the test of time in changing global circumstances and kept advancing, said an Ethiopian expert ahead of next week's 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

In an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday, Balew Demissie, a researcher at the Ethiopian Policy Studies Institute and an associate professor with Addis Ababa University, said the China-Africa friendship has withstood various historical shifts and challenges.

"Their shared history has fostered a consistent and unwavering win-win cooperation between the two sides amid ever-changing global situations," Demissie said, adding that the persistence of their relationship suggests a continued commitment to their partnership.

"The China-Africa relationship over the past decade has been a dynamic one, marked by China's significant investment in infrastructure, particularly in transportation and renewable energy sectors in Africa, which has boosted economic growth, created jobs, improved connectivity, and facilitated trade," he said.

Demissie said China-Africa relations have been characterized by friendly bilateral, multilateral and all-round relations, covering a range of cooperation in economic development, trade, culture, education, health, politics, governance, security, diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges.

The bilateral trade has grown exponentially, making China Africa's largest trading partner for years, opening new markets and opportunities for emerging nations in Africa, he said.

The scholar describes China-Africa cooperation as "persistent," which began in earlier times and was solidified by their common struggle against colonialism.

He said the China-Africa brotherly relationship emanated from shared history, mutual respect, and growing cooperation.

"China's consistent respect for Africa's sovereignty and independence, engaging with African countries as equals, has been widely appreciated," Demissie said.

Moreover, as developing countries facing similar challenges and opportunities, they have fostered a spirit of collaboration and mutual support through South-South cooperation, he added.

Demissie was impressed by the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway among the many infrastructure projects that were the outcome of China-Ethiopia cooperation.

"The Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway is a vital artery connecting Ethiopia to the port of Djibouti, standing as a testament to China's commitment to infrastructure development in Africa. This major project has significantly improved transportation links, facilitating trade and boosting economic activity in both countries," he told Xinhua.

He believes Africa's modernization journey can be greatly assisted by China through increased investment in vital infrastructure projects in Africa, shared expertise in Africa's manufacturing sector, technology transfer in areas such as agriculture and renewable energy, capacity building in education and health care, among others.

Furthermore, China and Africa have strengthened their political ties, and collaborated on issues like climate change, peace and security, multilateralism and international governance, he said.

The fraternal relationship between China and Africa is also exemplified by initiatives such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative, and numerous cultural exchange programs, Demissie said.

