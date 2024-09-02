Beijing hosts event on China-African media exchanges, cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- An event was held on Saturday in Beijing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and African media, and to promote cultural exchanges in the digital era.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the activity via video-link and delivered a keynote speech.

Given the drastic changes underway in the world and the rise of information technology, participants emphasized the need for media in China and Africa to stick to the win-win cooperation philosophy and better present how their countries pursue development through cooperation.

They highlighted the importance of illustrating how each nation navigates its path to modernization based on domestic realities, and how they are working to improve the well-being of their people.

Participants also underscored the significance of exchanges and collaboration on cutting-edge technologies. They called for media to beef up the public-opinion foundation for further China-Africa cooperation and to help foster a global discourse that is fair, objective, positive and healthy.

The event, hosted by China Media Group, was held days before the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Participants expressed the belief that the upcoming summit would open new horizons for the development of China-Africa relations.

More than 200 representatives of international organizations, media outlets, and think tanks from over 20 African countries and China took part in the event.

