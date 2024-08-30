2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road held in Chengdu

By Lin Rui and Zhu Yurou (People's Daily App) 08:13, August 30, 2024

The 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road was held in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday.

Themed "Enhancing Media Cooperation for Common Development," the forum brought together over 200 media executives, editors and reporters from 191 organizations across 76 countries, along with officials, experts, scholars and business representatives.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the publicity department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Delegates at the forum noted that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), proposed in 2013, has evolved rapidly, yielding substantial and tangible outcomes.

These efforts have contributed to a more interconnected world, delegates said, fostering paths to both individual and collective prosperity.

Highlighting the crucial role of the media in showcasing development outcomes and facilitating pragmatic cooperation, delegates called for collaboration to tell BRI win-win cooperation stories and of its contribution to the world.

The media should also address challenges posed by information technology, promote connectivity and enhance its digital and intelligent capabilities, they said.

Calls to strengthen media cooperation and cultural exchanges were also prominent, with a focus on the timeless charm and modern value of each country's history and culture to foster greater understanding and connections among people.

The forum was hosted by the People's Daily, the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Sichuan Province.

The Belt and Road Media Cooperation: Chengdu Initiative was issued at the forum and the third Council Meeting of Belt and Road News Network was also held as part of the event's activities.

