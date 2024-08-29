Home>>
China's BRI epitomizes open, long-term, peaceful development perspective: Swedish scholar
(People's Daily App) 16:57, August 29, 2024
Stephen Brawer, the chairman of Sweden's Belt and Road Institute, underscored Chinese civilization's unique role in shaping the Belt and Road Initiative, highlighting China's commitment to open, long-term, and peaceful global development. Brawer made these remarks as a panelist at the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road on Wednesday, August 28, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese-made rail system facilitates new Indonesian capital's green drive
- China's Chengdu hosts BRI media cooperation forum
- BRI cooperation boosts "Made in Africa"
- BRI plays key role in enhancing Global South cooperation: analyst
- Belt and Road cooperation brings tangible benefits to Panama
- Feature: Chinese-Built bridge spurs local business growth in Croatia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.