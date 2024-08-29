China's BRI epitomizes open, long-term, peaceful development perspective: Swedish scholar

(People's Daily App) 16:57, August 29, 2024

Stephen Brawer, the chairman of Sweden's Belt and Road Institute, underscored Chinese civilization's unique role in shaping the Belt and Road Initiative, highlighting China's commitment to open, long-term, and peaceful global development. Brawer made these remarks as a panelist at the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road on Wednesday, August 28, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

