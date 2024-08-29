Home>>
BRI plays key role in enhancing Global South cooperation: analyst
(People's Daily App) 16:53, August 29, 2024
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) drives wealth creation and connects people, trade and investment, says a Malaysian geopolitical analyst speaking at the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road in Chengdu, Sichuan Province on Wednesday. Only China is capable of leading such an initiative, says Bunn Nagara, director and senior fellow of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific.
