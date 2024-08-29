China's Chengdu hosts BRI media cooperation forum

CHENGDU, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road was held on Wednesday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aimed at deepening media cooperation and promoting common development, the event brought together over 200 delegates from media organizations in nearly 80 countries, as well as officials, scholars and business people.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech to the conference.

Delegates at the forum expressed the belief that media organizations should better tell stories of win-win cooperation in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries and report about both the practices and contributions in jointly building the BRI.

Noting that the BRI has experienced flourishing development since it was proposed in 2013, the guests called on media organizations to promote information connectivity, step up efforts to be enabled by digital and smart technologies, and deepen cooperation to showcase the charms of different civilizations.

The conference was jointly hosted by the People's Daily and Sichuan provincial authorities. An initiative concerning BRI media cooperation was issued at the forum.

