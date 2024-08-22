BRI cooperation boosts "Made in Africa"

Xinhua) 08:42, August 22, 2024

Ahmed Soliman, deputy general manager of Jushi Egypt Fiberglass Co., Ltd., checks on the fiberglass production line of Jushi Egypt at the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone in Suez province, Egypt, Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Among industrial zones of various types in African countries, many were built and operated by Chinese enterprises. Through these zones, African countries can participate more effectively in the global production chain and promote the internationalization of local brands.

NAIROBI, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- From Uganda to Egypt, and from Senegal to Nigeria, Chinese-operated industrial parks and zones are thriving across Africa, helping the continent better integrate into the global production chain and promote new African brands.

Driven by the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China's involvement in African industry is also fostering the ecological and sustainable development of local manufacturing, thereby enhancing its competitiveness in the global market. As this fruitful cooperation continues, "Made in Africa" sees promising prospects.

"MADE IN AFRICA" BOOMING

Hellen Mugala, 27, joins hundreds of her colleagues each morning to commute to the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park in the eastern district of Mbale, Uganda. "This industrial park has helped many local people. I've gained skills and earned a living," she said.

The park, invested in and operated by the private Chinese company Tian Tang Group, has attracted more than 40 companies since its establishment in March 2018, creating over 5,000 local jobs.

One notable company in the park is Pearlight Technology Co., Ltd, which manufactures lighting products, contributing to reducing Uganda's dependence on imported LED lamps by producing them affordably and facilitating repairs.

People work at Pearlight Technology Co., Ltd. at the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park in Mbale, Uganda, on April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

"Previously, Uganda's LED lamps were mainly imported, expensive, and difficult to repair. Chinese companies have changed this situation. Now, our company produces about 3 million LED bulbs and tubes annually, sold across Uganda," said local technician Joseph Otim.

Spanning thousands of hectares, the park encompasses a wide range of sectors, including household appliances, daily beauty products, home fabrics, building materials, medicines, smartphones, televisions and automobiles. It reflects the achievements of Sino-African cooperation under the BRI and serves as a model for promoting local industrialization and modernization through incubating local brands.

Among industrial zones of various types in African countries, many were built and operated by Chinese enterprises, such as the Diamniadio International Industrial Platform in Senegal, the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, and the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone in Egypt. Through these zones, African countries can participate more effectively in the global production chain and promote the internationalization of local brands.

ECO-FRIENDLY MANUFACTURING

The BRI encourages ecological and sustainable development, supports African countries in adopting green technologies and clean energy in manufacturing. This not only helps protect Africa's natural environment but also gives African manufacturing a "green manufacturing" label, enhancing its appeal in the global market.

Based in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, Gogo Electric, one of the country's top three electric motorcycle manufacturers, imports lithium-ion batteries from China and assembles electric motorcycles for the local market.

Janos Bisasso, its chief operating officer, said that customers can always bring their used batteries to a battery exchange station, where they can get a fully charged battery at a lower price. Over time, customers may realize that exchanging batteries is less expensive than refueling, encouraging them to choose electric motorcycles.

This photo taken on June 3, 2023 shows an electric bus operating in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

In Kenya, the BasiGo project in Nairobi highlights the importance of cooperation in the eco-friendly transportation sector. Faced with local currency devaluation and rising energy import costs, the Kenyan government has expanded support for the electric vehicle sector, which relies on the country's renewable energy resources.

BasiGo, a Kenyan startup, launched its electric bus service in March 2022, locally assembled from parts supplied by Chinese automotive company BYD.

Mutoro Sifuna, BasiGo's marketing director, emphasized the significant energy cost savings of electric buses compared with diesel ones. They plan to introduce and operate 1,000 electric buses by 2025.

BETTER FUTURE FOR "MADE IN AFRICA"

Sino-African cooperation in the electric transportation sector has become a tangible example of the positive outcomes of the BRI. Chinese companies bring quality products and technologies that meet the needs of local businesses and contribute to the transition towards a more sustainable future.

Africa has enormous potential in natural resources and labor. Through cooperation with China, Africa has begun to update its own production capabilities, while eco-friendly manufacturing and innovative technologies allow African brands to gain positions in the global market.

Through further enhancing cooperation, China and Africa are shaping a promising future for "Made in Africa." African countries can develop more advanced technologies, get skilled professionals, and create larger markets.

The BRI has already laid a solid foundation. With the determination of both parties and the support of the international community, "Made in Africa" is entering an era of prosperity and sustainable development, contributing to the global economy and improving the lives of African people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)