New index for China's A-share market to be released

Xinhua) 08:43, August 28, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Index company on Tuesday said that a new stock index, CSI A500, will be formally released on Sept. 23.

The index will track 500 securities with large market values and good liquidity, and aims to reflect the overall stock performance of the listed companies most representative of China's various industries, according to a company statement.

With a sample selection including more leading companies in emerging industries such as information technology and biomedicine, the index is expected to help channel funds toward the cultivation of new quality productive forces.

The launch of the new index will also reflect the structural changes of China's capital market, reveal industrial transformation and upgrading from a macro perspective, and provide investors with more diversified options to track the performance of the A-share market, the statement said.

