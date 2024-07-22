China to launch Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR 200 Index

File photo shows an exterior view of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at Pudong New Area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Sunday announced that it will launch the SSE STAR 200 Index on Aug. 20 to track the performance of companies listed on the STAR market, China's Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation board.

The STAR 200 Index selects 200 STAR market securities with small-scale market capitalization and good liquidity as index samples.

The STAR 50 Index, the STAR 100 Index and the STAR 200 Index form the market's scale-based index series, reflecting the overall performance of securities from listed companies with varying scales of market capitalization, according to the SSE.

