Beijing bourse facilitates treasury bond issuance of over 1.12 trln yuan in Q1

Xinhua) 15:33, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.12 trillion yuan (about 157.9 billion U.S. dollars) of treasury bonds and over 66.79 billion yuan of local government bonds were issued on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) in the first quarter of the year, according to data released by the BSE.

In March alone, 449 billion yuan of treasury bonds and about 16.8 billion yuan of local government bonds were issued on the bourse, the data showed.

In the first quarter, the turnover of the stocks on the bourse exceeded 566 billion yuan.

As of April 25, there were 248 companies listed on the BSE, with a total market value of over 340.64 billion yuan, according to the data.

