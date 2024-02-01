Firms listed on Shenzhen bourse see steady performance in 2023

Xinhua) 08:36, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange recorded steady performance last year, with over 60 percent of them making profits, data from the bourse showed.

Among the 1,484 companies that released their 2023 operating performance, 599 saw their growth in net profits exceed 50 percent, and 353 companies saw the growth in net profits exceed 100 percent.

The companies reported an increase in total net profits to 390.16 billion yuan (about 54.92 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023.

Companies in the strategic emerging industries saw robust growth last year, with the net profits of companies in the sectors of new energy vehicles and high-end equipment manufacturing increasing by 44.65 percent and 64.34 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)